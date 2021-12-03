Peeking beyond the lower-than-expected job growth numbers
Also today: We look at how the omicron variant could determine whether or not the ski industry faces and uphill or downhill battle. The hurricane season of 2021 comes to a close, and a look back shows how historically expensive it has been.
Segments From this episode
Success of the ski season may turn on the omicron variant
The ski industry is facing a labor shortage as it starts to navigate its third pandemic season.
This year's hurricane season was the fourth most expensive on record
Two hurricanes and three tropical storms each caused over a billion dollars of damage.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director