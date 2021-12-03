Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Peeking beyond the lower-than-expected job growth numbers
Dec 3, 2021

Peeking beyond the lower-than-expected job growth numbers

Also today: We look at how the omicron variant could determine whether or not the ski industry faces and uphill or downhill battle. The hurricane season of 2021 comes to a close, and a look back shows how historically expensive it has been.

Segments From this episode

Success of the ski season may turn on the omicron variant

by Savannah Maher
Dec 3, 2021
The ski industry is facing a labor shortage as it starts to navigate its third pandemic season.
Signage requiring face coverings is displayed at a ski resort in Alberta, Canada on Nov. 28.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
This year's hurricane season was the fourth most expensive on record

by Samantha Fields
Dec 3, 2021
Two hurricanes and three tropical storms each caused over a billion dollars of damage.
Cars sit abandoned on the flooded Major Deegan Expressway in New York City following a night of extremely heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 2, 2021.
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

