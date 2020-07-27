Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

What to do about those $600? That’s still the question.
Jul 27, 2020

What to do about those $600? That’s still the question.

Republicans are expected to roll out their trillion-dollar coronavirus relief package today. A 17% jump in the number of people in the U.S. relying on food stamps. And, how have plant-based meat companies fared during COVID-19?

Segments From this episode

It doesn't look like Senate Republicans intend to extend the extra $600-a-week pandemic unemployment benefits

Instead, they're proposing a scaled-back unemployment supplement. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Need for food stamps surges with pandemic

by Samantha Fields
Jul 27, 2020
More than six million people signed up for food stamps in just three months, more than in the first 17 months of the Great Recession.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
COVID-19

How are plant-based meat companies faring during the pandemic?

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 27, 2020
Beyond Meat reports quarterly results Monday, which may offer a glimpse into how the sector is doing.
Packages of meat alternatives for sale in a New York market. Most customers are not vegetarians but people who eat less meat for health or environmental reasons.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
