Jul 27, 2020
What to do about those $600? That’s still the question.
Republicans are expected to roll out their trillion-dollar coronavirus relief package today. A 17% jump in the number of people in the U.S. relying on food stamps. And, how have plant-based meat companies fared during COVID-19?
Segments From this episode
It doesn't look like Senate Republicans intend to extend the extra $600-a-week pandemic unemployment benefits
Instead, they're proposing a scaled-back unemployment supplement. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Need for food stamps surges with pandemic
More than six million people signed up for food stamps in just three months, more than in the first 17 months of the Great Recession.
How are plant-based meat companies faring during the pandemic?
Beyond Meat reports quarterly results Monday, which may offer a glimpse into how the sector is doing.
