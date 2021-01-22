I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
OSHA directed to strengthen workplace safety rules
Jan 22, 2021

OSHA directed to strengthen workplace safety rules

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President Biden has signed an executive order directing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, to create stronger workplace rules for keeping workers safe from COVID-19. Plus, pushback on Biden's proposed stimulus package in Washington. And, how rural food banks and pantries have found ways to reach people in remote locations.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Biden orders OSHA to strengthen COVID-19 safety rules

by Justin Ho
Jan 22, 2021
The order also asks OSHA to strengthen its workplace enforcement efforts.
An employee wipes down outdoor tables at a restaurant in Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Just how much stimulus can Congress actually pass?

Drew Matus, chief market strategist for MetLife Investment Management, joins us to discuss.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Rural food banks find ways to deliver during pandemic

by Samantha Fields
Jan 22, 2021
For many low-income people in rural areas, simply getting to a grocery store or food bank can be a barrier to getting enough to eat.
For millions of low-income people living in rural areas around the country, getting to a grocery store or a food bank can be a major barrier to getting enough to eat.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How President Joe Biden could use the Defense Production Act to increase vaccine production
COVID-19
How President Joe Biden could use the Defense Production Act to increase vaccine production
China's vaccine diplomacy begins critical test in Brazil
COVID-19
China's vaccine diplomacy begins critical test in Brazil
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
How the Biden administration can undo some Trump policies
How the Biden administration can undo some Trump policies