Jan 22, 2021
OSHA directed to strengthen workplace safety rules
President Biden has signed an executive order directing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, to create stronger workplace rules for keeping workers safe from COVID-19. Plus, pushback on Biden's proposed stimulus package in Washington. And, how rural food banks and pantries have found ways to reach people in remote locations.
Segments From this episode
Biden orders OSHA to strengthen COVID-19 safety rules
The order also asks OSHA to strengthen its workplace enforcement efforts.
Just how much stimulus can Congress actually pass?
Drew Matus, chief market strategist for MetLife Investment Management, joins us to discuss.
Rural food banks find ways to deliver during pandemic
For many low-income people in rural areas, simply getting to a grocery store or food bank can be a barrier to getting enough to eat.
