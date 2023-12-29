My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

One word to sum up D.C. news this year? Drama
Dec 29, 2023

One word to sum up D.C. news this year? Drama

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who served as House speaker for 269 days. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Think of it as a soap opera, only broadcast on C-SPAN. We're recapping the top economic headlines that came out of the nation's capital in 2023.

Segments From this episode

Maybe not so incognito after all?

by Nova Safo

Alphabet’s Google has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging it misled millions of people using the privacy mode on its Chrome internet browser. The suit alleged Google continued to track user activity. Plaintiffs were seeking billions in damages.

Greyhound is closing some stations and moving toward curbside pickup

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 29, 2023
The venerable bus company seemingly wants to adopt the stationless model of some newer transportation providers.
A Greyhound bus station in Calexico, California. The company that owns Greyhound stations has been putting some of the land up for sale.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
What was (and wasn't) accomplished in D.C. this past year

by David Brancaccio , Kimberly Adams and Meredith Garretson
Dec 29, 2023
While the passage of legislation in Congress has largely been stalled by political drama, impacts from the CHIPS Act and infrastructure law are starting to be felt.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

All kinds of products and services are eyeing the money you have left in your FSA
Do kids have too much stuff?
Car market could be boring in 2024. That's good.
So when do we all start accepting that high inflation isn't a thing any more?
