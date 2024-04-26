Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

One thing we can all agree on? Housing is too expensive
Apr 26, 2024

One thing we can all agree on? Housing is too expensive

George Rose/Getty Images
Plus, a young coach shares how he motivates his players and what basketball means to him.

Segments From this episode

As consumer sentiment survey is released, differences emerge at different wealth levels

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 26, 2024
Inflation continues to be a key factor but richer folks have greater protection from its effects.
Wealthy and low-income households are not experiencing inflation the same way, says Kayla Bruun with Morning Consult.
David McNew/Getty Images
When take your kid to work day goes viral

by Erika Soderstrom
Apr 26, 2024
At 5 years old, Christopher Bess is already a high school basketball coach.
At just 5 years old, Christopher Bess appears to have already found his calling: coaching basketball.
Courtesy Bess
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

