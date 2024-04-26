Coach Christopher Bess is taking the world by storm. Just 5 years old, Bess has amassed a huge following online and has developed into a bona fide basketball coach.

The young coach went viral earlier this year after the internet found his adorable and motivational coaching videos on social media, where he can be seen drawing up plays for his dad’s high school basketball team. Bess has around 260,000 “teammates” or followers on Instagram.

Bess started helping his dad coach when he was just 3 years old. “He picks up on everything, so everything that I say in the locker room, or I say at practice, he comes home and he repeats it,” said Bess’ dad, Reginald.

Coach Christopher Bess and his dad, Reginald. (Courtesy Bess)

Coach CB, also known as Little Coach, is a little kid with a big personality and imagination. When he isn’t coaching, working on homework or keeping up with professional and college basketball games, he’s coaching his own imaginary team.

To learn more about Coach CB’s career, click the audio player above.