One entrepreneur plans for a noteworthy back-to-school shopping season
Aug 5, 2021

We hear from the BBC as Australia could encounter another COVID-triggered recession. Also, we look at how suspensions on social media could prove to be costly for athletes.

The back-to-school shopping season is critical for this small business

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Daniel Shin
Aug 5, 2021
Nneka Brown of Innovative Supplies Worldwide says all-digital education deprives children of the opportunity to learn key skills.
Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
