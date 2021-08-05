One entrepreneur plans for a noteworthy back-to-school shopping season
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We hear from the BBC as Australia could encounter another COVID-triggered recession. Also, we look at how suspensions on social media could prove to be costly for athletes.
Segments From this episode
The back-to-school shopping season is critical for this small business
Nneka Brown of Innovative Supplies Worldwide says all-digital education deprives children of the opportunity to learn key skills.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director