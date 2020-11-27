Nov 27, 2020
Oil prices are stable … for now
Plus, another trial for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Also, what to expect from the holiday shopping season. And, a booming — or blooming — Texas industry takes a pandemic hit with the interruption of high school football homecoming games.
OPEC has to decide whether it will continue to curb oil output
Ramping up production when demand is still weak could have major consequences on a relatively stable oil market.
AstraZeneca to add an extra COVID vaccine trial to clear up confusion about what dosage is most effective
The BBC's Fergus Walsh has more.
What does Black Friday in a pandemic look like?
Paula Rosenblum, co-founder and managing partner at RSR Research, says "the state of the retail industry is kind of like the old joke about, you've got a foot in a bucket of ice and a foot in a bucket of boiling water, and on average you're warm." Rosenblum says retailers that sell home improvement products, groceries, sporting goods and general merchandise are doing well. That includes stores like Walmart and Target. And then there are clothing stores, which mostly have not done well. Rosenblum expects a "subdued" holiday season with "some spending," and thinks "the whole notion of big lines and doorbusters and all that is over."
Sales of Texas homecoming mums slow due to COVID-19
The iconic accessory is a rite of passage for Texas high schoolers, but a slow start to the school year has hurt business for mum makers.
