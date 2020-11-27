Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Oil prices are stable … for now
Nov 27, 2020

Oil prices are stable … for now

Plus, another trial for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Also, what to expect from the holiday shopping season. And, a booming — or blooming — Texas industry takes a pandemic hit with the interruption of high school football homecoming games.

Segments From this episode

OPEC has to decide whether it will continue to curb oil output

by Andy Uhler
Nov 27, 2020
Ramping up production when demand is still weak could have major consequences on a relatively stable oil market.
Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images
AstraZeneca to add an extra COVID vaccine trial to clear up confusion about what dosage is most effective

The BBC's Fergus Walsh has more.
What does Black Friday in a pandemic look like?

Paula Rosenblum, co-founder and managing partner at RSR Research, says "the state of the retail industry is kind of like the old joke about, you've got a foot in a bucket of ice and a foot in a bucket of boiling water, and on average you're warm." Rosenblum says retailers that sell home improvement products, groceries, sporting goods and general merchandise are doing well. That includes stores like Walmart and Target. And then there are clothing stores, which mostly have not done well. Rosenblum expects a "subdued" holiday season with "some spending," and thinks "the whole notion of big lines and doorbusters and all that is over."
COVID-19

Sales of Texas homecoming mums slow due to COVID-19

by Rachel Osier Lindley
Nov 27, 2020
The iconic accessory is a rite of passage for Texas high schoolers, but a slow start to the school year has hurt business for mum makers.
Maya Gonzalez, 13, the daughter of Shannon Gonzalez, sports her fifth specialized mum. It is decked out with her favorite color and stuffed animal, and her initials, lights and feathers.
Keren Carrión/KERA
Music from the episode

War Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
