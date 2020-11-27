What does Black Friday in a pandemic look like?

Paula Rosenblum, co-founder and managing partner at RSR Research, says "the state of the retail industry is kind of like the old joke about, you've got a foot in a bucket of ice and a foot in a bucket of boiling water, and on average you're warm." Rosenblum says retailers that sell home improvement products, groceries, sporting goods and general merchandise are doing well. That includes stores like Walmart and Target. And then there are clothing stores, which mostly have not done well. Rosenblum expects a "subdued" holiday season with "some spending," and thinks "the whole notion of big lines and doorbusters and all that is over."