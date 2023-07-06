Next year, your health care could get more expensive
Like, 7% more expensive. But will the price hike stick around? Plus, Janet Yellen visits China and Toyota announces EV progress.
Segments From this episode
After months of glut, manufacturers now say inventories are almost "too low"
Manufacturers surveyed by the Institute for Supply Management said that their clients’ inventories shrank in June. But how low is too low?
Toyota makes push for solid-state battery technology for EVs
If the carmaker is successful, it could revolutionize the electric vehicle industry and Toyota's place in it.
