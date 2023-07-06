This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Next year, your health care could get more expensive
Jul 6, 2023

Next year, your health care could get more expensive

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Like, 7% more expensive. But will the price hike stick around? Plus, Janet Yellen visits China and Toyota announces EV progress.

Segments From this episode

After months of glut, manufacturers now say inventories are almost "too low"

by Justin Ho
Jul 6, 2023
Manufacturers surveyed by the Institute for Supply Management said that their clients’ inventories shrank in June. But how low is too low?
Low inventory levels could be a sign that manufacturers are doing a good job of handling the economic slow down.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Toyota makes push for solid-state battery technology for EVs

by Lily Jamali
Jul 6, 2023
If the carmaker is successful, it could revolutionize the electric vehicle industry and Toyota's place in it.
If successful, the technology will be a gamechanger. But Toyota says they're still a few years out from putting the new battery on the market.
Yuichi Yamazaki
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

