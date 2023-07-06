This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Toyota makes push for solid-state battery technology for EVs

Lily Jamali Jul 6, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
If successful, the technology will be a gamechanger. But Toyota says they're still a few years out from putting the new battery on the market. Yuichi Yamazaki

Toyota makes push for solid-state battery technology for EVs

Lily Jamali Jul 6, 2023
Heard on:
If successful, the technology will be a gamechanger. But Toyota says they're still a few years out from putting the new battery on the market. Yuichi Yamazaki
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Toyota is promising a potential battery breakthrough that it hopes will be a turning point for its electric vehicles.

The world’s largest automaker said that while it is still a few years off, it’s making progress on plans to make EV batteries lighter, smaller, and — drumroll, please — cheaper.

If they succeed, it could revolutionize the EV industry, and reinvigorate Toyota’s place in it. 

It’s been more than 25 years since Toyota introduced the hybrid Prius, paving the way for a mass market electric car, but then?

“Of course, Tesla came in and, you know, took over that crown,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.

She said Toyota is trying to put itself back on top by developing an affordable solid-state battery that would replace the liquid lithium-ion batteries now standard in EVs.

That’s something companies across the industry have raced to develop for years.

“They’re very efficient,” said Caldwell. “They can offer extremely long ranges, pretty much solving a lot of the issues that consumers would have with buying an electric vehicle.”

That technology would be a gamechanger for Toyota, said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive.

“If it is successful with this kind of battery, it will leapfrog some of the other automakers,” she said.

But there are a lot of “if”s on the way to that success.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:50 AM PDT
9:29
2:51 AM PDT
8:59
7:49 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 5, 2023
19:50
Jul 5, 2023
28:23
Jun 29, 2023
44:27
May 30, 2023
19:06
The past, present and future of “Hard Bargain” Tennessee
The past, present and future of “Hard Bargain” Tennessee
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?