Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
New Y__k _imes buys W_rd_e
Feb 1, 2022

New Y__k _imes buys W_rd_e

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Metlife's Drew Matus joins us for our markets discussion. The workplace is becoming more and more automated, especially during the pandemic. Does that mean the robots are coming for all of our jobs? We spoke to Charlotte Howard, the U.S. business editor and New York bureau chief for The Economist, about the implications of automated work.

Segments From this episode

Some states are considering raising teachers' salaries. Is it enough to keep them on the job?

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 1, 2022
Approximately 30% of teachers leave within their first five years in the classroom.
Alabama's governor is proposing a 4% pay raise for school teachers. Other states may follow suit.
Kenny Holston/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More and more robots are working alongside us. What does that mean?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Feb 1, 2022
As the cost of human workers has risen, the cost of automation has fallen.
As the cost of human workers has risen, the cost of automation has fallen.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:08 AM PST
8:46
2:24 AM PST
6:42
7:42 AM PST
1:50
Jan 31, 2022
18:36
Jan 31, 2022
27:23
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Talent retention as a community development strategy for low-income neighborhoods
Shelf Life
Talent retention as a community development strategy for low-income neighborhoods
Some states are considering raising teachers' salaries. Is it enough to keep them on the job?
Some states are considering raising teachers' salaries. Is it enough to keep them on the job?
We know the Fed will raise interest rates soon. The question is: how many times?
We know the Fed will raise interest rates soon. The question is: how many times?
The submarine infrastructure linking the world's communication networks
Marketplace Tech
The submarine infrastructure linking the world's communication networks