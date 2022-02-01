New Y__k _imes buys W_rd_e
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Metlife's Drew Matus joins us for our markets discussion. The workplace is becoming more and more automated, especially during the pandemic. Does that mean the robots are coming for all of our jobs? We spoke to Charlotte Howard, the U.S. business editor and New York bureau chief for The Economist, about the implications of automated work.
Segments From this episode
Some states are considering raising teachers' salaries. Is it enough to keep them on the job?
Approximately 30% of teachers leave within their first five years in the classroom.
More and more robots are working alongside us. What does that mean?
As the cost of human workers has risen, the cost of automation has fallen.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director