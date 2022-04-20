Netflix and … cancel? That’s what more people are doing.
The streaming service that became a way of life for most people during the height of the pandemic just announced that it lost about 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year – and expects that number to be around 2 million through June. The response? A possible lower-cost, ad-supported version of the service. We check on the state of airlines, where ticket prices are rising and fuel has become even more expensive. Student loans, while burdensome, appear to equal no regrets for many people under age 40.
Segments From this episode
Airline ticket prices are going up — but demand isn't slowing down
Analysts say people are willing to pay more for long-delayed trips.
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
Even though loan payments have forced many of them to put off major financial decisions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer