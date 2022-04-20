Netflix and … cancel? That’s what more people are doing.

The streaming service that became a way of life for most people during the height of the pandemic just announced that it lost about 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year – and expects that number to be around 2 million through June. The response? A possible lower-cost, ad-supported version of the service. We check on the state of airlines, where ticket prices are rising and fuel has become even more expensive. Student loans, while burdensome, appear to equal no regrets for many people under age 40.