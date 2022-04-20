Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Netflix and … cancel? That’s what more people are doing.
Apr 20, 2022

The streaming service that became a way of life for most people during the height of the pandemic just announced that it lost about 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year – and expects that number to be around 2 million through June. The response? A possible lower-cost, ad-supported version of the service. We check on the state of airlines, where ticket prices are rising and fuel has become even more expensive. Student loans, while burdensome, appear to equal no regrets for many people under age 40.

Segments From this episode

Airline ticket prices are going up — but demand isn't slowing down

by Savannah Maher
Apr 20, 2022
Analysts say people are willing to pay more for long-delayed trips.
Though higher costs for airline tickets are being passed onto customers, there's pent-up consumer demand for travel.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out

by Samantha Fields
Apr 20, 2022
Even though loan payments have forced many of them to put off major financial decisions.
"Higher education is still probably one of the strongest predictors of financial security and stability within our society," said Fenaba Addo, an associate professor at UNC Chapel Hill.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

