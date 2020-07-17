Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

More companies are hiring people of color. Keeping them is another matter.
Jul 17, 2020

Mortgage rates are at a 50-year low. Netflix is flourishing during the pandemic, with millions of new subscribers and billions in revenue. We also discuss how diversity recruiting is rising, but holding on to diverse talent has proven elusive.

Segments From this episode

Netflix adds subscribers and billions during the pandemic

The company does expect subscriber growth to slow down this quarter.
Race and Economy

Diversity recruitment is booming, but retention remains a "huge issue"

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Jul 17, 2020
For companies, hiring people of color is just the first step.
Employers need to support and advance people of color as well as hire them, says Arthur Woods of Mathison.
Getty Images
Low mortgage rates spur many to refinance

by Justin Ho
Jul 17, 2020
Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac says rates on 30-year fixed mortgages fell below 3 percent for the first time in 50 years.
Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac says rates on 30-year fixed mortgages fell below 3% this week. For some people, that's a chance to refinance.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
