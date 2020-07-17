Jul 17, 2020
More companies are hiring people of color. Keeping them is another matter.
Mortgage rates are at a 50-year low. Netflix is flourishing during the pandemic, with millions of new subscribers and billions in revenue. We also discuss how diversity recruiting is rising, but holding on to diverse talent has proven elusive.
Segments From this episode
Netflix adds subscribers and billions during the pandemic
The company does expect subscriber growth to slow down this quarter.
Diversity recruitment is booming, but retention remains a "huge issue"
For companies, hiring people of color is just the first step.
Low mortgage rates spur many to refinance
Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac says rates on 30-year fixed mortgages fell below 3 percent for the first time in 50 years.
