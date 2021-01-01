How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Minimum wage gets a boost in 2021
Jan 1, 2021

Minimum wage gets a boost in 2021

Trump Administration extends the ban on work visas and green cards. Also, we talk about different ways to look at the energy industry.

Segments From this episode

Minimum wage increases for workers in more than 20 states this year

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 1, 2021
This year especially, voters are sympathetic to minimum wage workers on the front lines during a pandemic, an economist says.
McDonald's restaurant employees rally for a $15 per hour wage in 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
David McNew/Getty Images
How to problem-solve through economic issues

by Andy Uhler , Erika Soderstrom and Rose Conlon
Jan 1, 2021
Research scientist Carey King discusses technorealistic ways to look at economic issues.
Matrix style graphics are seen on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
