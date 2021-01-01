Jan 1, 2021
Minimum wage gets a boost in 2021
Trump Administration extends the ban on work visas and green cards. Also, we talk about different ways to look at the energy industry.
Segments From this episode
Minimum wage increases for workers in more than 20 states this year
This year especially, voters are sympathetic to minimum wage workers on the front lines during a pandemic, an economist says.
How to problem-solve through economic issues
Research scientist Carey King discusses technorealistic ways to look at economic issues.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
We’re ready for 2021, thanks to you!
Marketplace Investors kept our work strong in 2020.