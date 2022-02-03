Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Meta, Spotify earnings reports rattle Wall Street
Feb 3, 2022

Trending up, however, are the sales of electric vehicles, which doubled in 2021. And, while the costs for companies have risen, so too – somehow – have profits. One reason? People just really want some of the stuff businesses are selling, like cars.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

