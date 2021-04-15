The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
March was a month of shopping in the U.S.
Apr 15, 2021

March was a month of shopping in the U.S.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Vaccinations and stimulus checks are behind the news that retail sales took off, up nearly 10% in March. Plus, new U.S. sanctions for Russia target Moscow's sovereign debt, what investors are lending to Russia. Also, hundreds of companies sign statements opposing "any discriminatory legislation" that would make it harder for people to vote in the U.S. And, why small business owners are having trouble filling open positions.

Segments From this episode

New U.S. sanctions place limits on the Russian sovereign debt market

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Amazon, Netflix, Starbucks and hundreds of other companies sign statements opposing voting restrictions legislation

Marketplace's Andy Uhler reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID & Unemployment

Small businesses are having trouble filling job openings, so some wages are rising

by Justin Ho
Apr 15, 2021
Almost half of small business owners said in a survey they couldn't fill open jobs, so many of them are offering more money.
Many small businesses are realizing they have to compete with the amount of money people are receiving in unemployment benefits if they want to fill empty positions.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Better at Making Time De Lux

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
What drives corporations to sign — or not sign — a letter opposing voting restrictions?
What drives corporations to sign — or not sign — a letter opposing voting restrictions?
Music, food and myth-busting bring vaccines to hesitant farmworkers
COVID-19
Music, food and myth-busting bring vaccines to hesitant farmworkers
Food insecurity, payment trouble hit those who lost jobs during COVID, study finds
COVID & Unemployment
Food insecurity, payment trouble hit those who lost jobs during COVID, study finds
Why there's a flood of new stock market investors
Why there's a flood of new stock market investors