Apr 15, 2021
March was a month of shopping in the U.S.
Vaccinations and stimulus checks are behind the news that retail sales took off, up nearly 10% in March. Plus, new U.S. sanctions for Russia target Moscow's sovereign debt, what investors are lending to Russia. Also, hundreds of companies sign statements opposing "any discriminatory legislation" that would make it harder for people to vote in the U.S. And, why small business owners are having trouble filling open positions.
Segments From this episode
New U.S. sanctions place limits on the Russian sovereign debt market
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Amazon, Netflix, Starbucks and hundreds of other companies sign statements opposing voting restrictions legislation
Marketplace's Andy Uhler reports.
Small businesses are having trouble filling job openings, so some wages are rising
Almost half of small business owners said in a survey they couldn't fill open jobs, so many of them are offering more money.
