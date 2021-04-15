As the economy opens back up, one way that businesses have been trying to meet the surge in pent-up demand is by hiring more employees. But that’s not easy: A survey out this week from the National Federation of Independent Business found that 42% of small business owners say they’ve recently had trouble filling open positions. That’s a record high.

For the past few months, the hiring situation at the Schlow Restaurant Group has been in crisis mode.

“There is a complete lack of applicants for jobs that we have open, and have had open, for a considerable amount of time,” CEO Spiro Pappadopoulos said. Pappadopoulos said the company is trying to hire around eight to 10 people for each of its 11 restaurants just to handle the current workload.

But he said a lot of people the company has been in touch with have said they’re reluctant to come back to work. “And when we were faced with nobody wanting to come back to their job, we realized we had to do something to get more competitive,” he said.

So the company’s been raising pay by around $5 an hour for entry level jobs. It’s also offering more benefits, flexible schedules and signing bonuses.

The NFIB found that around 30% of businesses say they’re offering higher wages, “Simply because the labor market’s getting tighter, and there are more and more job openings that we’re trying to fill,” NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg said.

Dunkelberg said businesses have to compete with the amount of money people are receiving in unemployment benefits. “And, of course, they’re competing with each other for the people who are qualified.”

And even if a business owner believes the economy’s going to get better this year, many of them can’t afford to compete.

“We believe it’s going to be great, but it’s hard to make financial commitments under the belief things are going to be great,” said Ken Giddon, who runs a men’s clothing store called Rothmans in New York.

Giddon has been struggling to find workers, but offering them higher wages seems risky. Especially, he said, because his industry might not rebound with the rest of the economy. “So I’m in a business where I sell something people don’t really need. Men’s clothing — men can wear the same clothes for five years and not care that much about it.”

Giddon has been trying to fill three or four open positions. So far, he’s only been able to fill two.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Can businesses deny you entry if you don’t have a vaccine passport? As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the economy begins reopening, some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination to enter their premises. The concept of a vaccine passport has raised ethical questions about data privacy and potential discrimination against the unvaccinated. However, legal experts say businesses have the right to deny entrance to those who can’t show proof. Give me a snapshot of the labor market in the U.S. U.S. job openings in February increased more than expected, according to the Labor Department. Also, the economy added over 900,000 jobs in March. For all of the good jobs news recently, there are still nearly 10 million people who are out of work, and more than 4 million of them have been unemployed for six months or longer. “So we still have a very long way to go until we get a full recovery,” said Elise Gould with the Economic Policy Institute. She said the industries that have the furthest to go are the ones you’d expect: “leisure and hospitality, accommodations, food services, restaurants” and the public sector, especially in education. What do I need to know about tax season this year? Glad you asked! We have a whole separate FAQ section on that. Some quick hits: The deadline has been extended from April 15 to May 17 for individuals. Also, millions of people received unemployment benefits in 2020 — up to $10,200 of which will now be tax-free for those with an adjusted gross income of less than $150,000. And, for those who filed before the American Rescue Plan passed, simply put, you do not need to file an amended return at the moment. Find answers to the rest of your questions here. Read More Collapse