Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

How are businesses coping with labor shortages?

Mitchell Hartman Sep 13, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

How are businesses coping with labor shortages?

Mitchell Hartman Sep 13, 2021
Heard on:
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

You’ve seen the signs: “Help Wanted!” or “Hiring Now!”

The labor market’s in a twist right now: a record number of job openings, but employers complain — not nearly enough job-seekers who want them. 

As a result, employers are pulling out all the stops to draw workers in. Hiring incentives include boosting starting pay, giving current workers raises to keep them and offering bonuses and more flexibility.

Still, Anne Petrik at executive-coaching firm Vistage says in a recent survey, 2/3 of small and mid-sized businesses complained that “hiring challenges are affecting the ability of their organization to operate at full capacity, and that’s actually a five-point increase since June.”

She said a lot of those businesses are investing in technology since they can’t find the workers they need.  

“There’s chat-bots that can replace customer service, there’s so many different applications,” she said.

And, businesses are changing their operations, said economist Robert Frick at Navy Federal Credit Union, to get the work done — with fewer people.

“A lot of employers are saying, ‘To heck with this. We’re going to offshore jobs, automate, we’re going to go more online,” he said, adding that this transition will be good for skilled workers, whose wages go up, and not so good for workers who lose their jobs to the machines.  

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:37 AM PDT
7:35
2:31 AM PDT
12:21
7:51 AM PDT
1:50
Sep 10, 2021
26:40
Sep 10, 2021
26:15
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
COVID & Unemployment
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide
COVID & Unemployment
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide