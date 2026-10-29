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Oct 29, 2026

GDP growth comes at expense of consumer savings

Plus, unemployment data, sparse apple orchards, and China’s “developing” economy.

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GDP growth comes at expense of consumer savings
Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

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