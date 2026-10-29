GDP growth comes at expense of consumer savings

Plus, unemployment data, sparse apple orchards, and China’s “developing” economy.
Economists think that a more strained consumer could slow growth in the fourth quarter, and that much of the wealth cushioning higher-income spenders comes from AI-driven stock gains.
In a low-hire, low-fire job market, employment data and personal perceptions of the economy can tell different stories.
Its third-quarter earnings report showed ad sales weren’t great and revenue didn’t meet expectations. That’s got investors worried about an AI-driven downturn.
Yeling Tan, professor of public policy at the University of Oxford, talks about why China might want to keep its “developing” title — despite its growing economy and international relevance.
A late spring freeze wiped out almost all of the crop at Solebury Orchards in northeastern Pennsylvania this year, forcing a change to an annual tradition.
Monster Rally