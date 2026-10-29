Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Oct 29, 2026

China, the world's second largest economy, considers itself "developing." Why?

Yeling Tan, professor of public policy at the University of Oxford, talks about why China might want to keep its “developing” title — despite its growing economy and international relevance.

World/Internationalby Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Download
Despite rapid progress and economic growth, almost a fifth of China's population still lives in poverty, which could be one reason why the country still considers itself to be developing.
Despite rapid progress and economic growth, almost a fifth of China's population still lives in poverty, which could be one reason why the country still considers itself to be developing.
Cheng Xin/Getty Images

China already holds the rank of second largest economy in the world. And it’s still growing. In a report released last week, China said its economy grew at a rate of 4.5% year-on-year in the third quarter. That’s more than a percentage point above the rate that the U.S. grew over the same time frame.

And yet, China sees itself as part of the developing world. “It goes all the way back to Mao Zedong and Maoist foreign policy,” said Yeling Tan, professor of public policy at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government. “Back in in 1974, Mao made this observation about the first world, the second world, and the third world.”

China being in the third world. Ever since, China has aligned itself with the Global South, despite rapid growth and economic progress.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Tan about China’s role on the international stage, and why they continue to categorize themselves as “developing.”

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    31 minutes ago
    25:30
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    8 hours ago
    7:49
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    13 hours ago
    21:12
  • Marketplace Tech
    13 hours ago
    5:12
  • Million Bazillion
    3 days ago
    27:55
  • Make Me Smart
    4 months ago
    24:33