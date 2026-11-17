Jensen Huang’s resignation as CEO of Nvidia has ramifications for the U.S. economy, which is in part powered by the current artificial intelligence buildout. But it also has implications for where the U.S. finds itself in the global AI race, particularly when it comes to competition with China.

Does Huang’s departure change anything about the position of the U.S. at the cutting edge of this technology?

Dan Ives is a partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives. He spoke with “Marketplace Morning Report” host Kimberly Adams about this, and the following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Kimberly Adams: How important is Nvidia for the U.S. economy and its current edge in the AI race?

Dan Ives: Look, Nvidia — I mean, they're the central nervous system of the AI revolution. And that's look a big thing that separated the U.S. from China is Jensen and Nvidia in the AI arms race. And that's why this has been, on so many layers, a gut punch to the tech sector, a black eye for Jensen, a black eye for Nvidia, as it's all played out.

Adams: You've said that the resignation of Jensen Huang could “even the playing field” in artificial intelligence. What do you mean by that?

Ives: The biggest gating factor that was stopping China from narrowing the gap in the AI arms race was Jensen himself. I mean, Jensen saw around the corner to build the GPU chips that are fueling the AI revolution. They're two to three years ahead of China when it comes to innovation. With Jensen out of the picture for Nvidia, it changes the landscape.

Adams: Huang had also pushed the Trump administration to loosen U.S. export controls to China. There's now some news that the U.S. is moving in the opposite direction, looking to further restrict China's ability to get AI chips. What, if anything, do you expect to see on that front?

Ives: Yeah, this is definitely going to give the China hawks major fuel in the tank relative to export controls. A lot stricter, just given where Jensen played in this and Nvidia. And it's a double-edged sword because, from a chip perspective, so much of the technology, the chips, the raw materials come from China. So that's this balancing act where the export controls — it could potentially be a positive relative to U.S. tech, in terms of basically U.S. companies getting those chips instead of those going abroad. But then what essentially that will do is just give China that much more power and the ability to narrow this gap in the arms race.

Adams: Nvidia is set to report financial results today after the bell. What will you be watching for?

Ives: Look, we're expecting robust numbers from Nvidia, but I think the big question is going to be about guidance. When they give guidance, do they take out China, Singapore, Hong Kong revenue just given some of the loopholes there? How do they talk about, with Jensen gone, the strategy going forward, especially around investments? Because Nvidia is so key to a lot of the investments around AI. I actually think it's less about numbers themselves and more about how Colette Kress and the team talk about the coming months in this unprecedented situation.