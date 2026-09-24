Finding common ground in the U.S.-China AI rivalry

AI is the big item on the agenda this week as Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President Trump in Washington, D.C.

The talks come after a firestorm of news that has brought AI safety front and center: the hack of Hugging Face by rogue OpenAI agents, the resignation of an Anthropic researcher, plus calls by AI leaders to pace the frontier always met with the rejoinder, “what about China?”

Samm Sacks, senior fellow at the think tank New America, tells us more about China's approach to these AI talks.

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“US and China Hail Talks as Positive Ahead of Trump-Xi Summit” from Bloomberg

“US proposes AI incident alert system in talks with China, Bessent says” from Associated Press