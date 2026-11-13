Nvidia’s leadership shakeup could reshape the AI industry

Jensen Huang is out as the CEO of Nvidia, and the company’s board named chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. But a whole lot of questions remain.

Plus, some good news in AI: the debt-laden neocloud CoreWeave delivered strong earnings this week. And, the tech industry’s pivot to the left begins with … Palantir?

Anita Ramaswamy, financial columnist at The Information, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino to explain more on this week’s “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

More on this

“NVIDIA Announces CEO Transition” from Nvidia

“Who Is Nvidia’s Interim CEO Colette Kress?” from The Wall Street Journal

“CoreWeave sparks AI cloud stock rally, lifts Nvidia as results ease bubble fears” from Reuters

“CoreWeave and These Other Stocks Are in the Nvidia Danger Zone” from Barron’s

“Big Tech pivots left” from Politico’s Playbook

“All the Ways Palantir is Assisting Trump’s Abusive Removal Campaign” from ACLU