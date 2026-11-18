It's almost impossible to overstate how dominant Nvidia has been amid the AI boom. The company supplied 70-90% of the chips used for the technology, leading to staggering profits that were used to invest in the overall AI economy. All that fueled more growth in the company’s own chip sales.

But, in the last year or so, Nvidia's market share has been slipping. And the latest shakeup with its CEO Jensen Huang could see it slip even more, according to Chris Miller, historian at Tufts University and author of “Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology.”

More on this

“What will Nvidia’s post-Huang era look like?” from The Financial Times

“The chip war never ended” from FastCompany

“Google Escalates Nvidia Rivalry With Specialized Versions of AI Chips” from Bloomberg