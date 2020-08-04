Aug 4, 2020
For the first time in months, global manufacturing expanded
Manufacturing is not only up but growing. Plus, President Trump wants the U.S. government to get a cut of any American deal with TikTok. And, research on hits to the health care industry and how that affects the wider economy.
Two indicators show that manufacturing is up both domestically and globally
Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden and Rygel, has more.
With fewer people on health insurance, health care jobs could be in jeopardy, report says
The employer-provided health insurance losses projected to come could cost the U.S. economy another 1.5 million to 2.5 million jobs.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director