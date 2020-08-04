Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

For the first time in months, global manufacturing expanded
Aug 4, 2020

For the first time in months, global manufacturing expanded

Manufacturing is not only up but growing. Plus, President Trump wants the U.S. government to get a cut of any American deal with TikTok. And, research on hits to the health care industry and how that affects the wider economy.

Segments From this episode

Two indicators show that manufacturing is up both domestically and globally

Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden and Rygel, has more.
With fewer people on health insurance, health care jobs could be in jeopardy, report says

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Rose Conlon , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Aug 4, 2020
The employer-provided health insurance losses projected to come could cost the U.S. economy another 1.5 million to 2.5 million jobs.
In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced revenue to health care providers made up 29% of the historic second-quarter GDP decline.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
