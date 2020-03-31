Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

End of a bleak financial quarter
Mar 31, 2020

End of a bleak financial quarter

Given the virus, Macy’s is now furloughing most of its 125,000 employees. Amazon has fired the employee who organized a walk-out on Monday. Food pantries struggle with staffing and logistics.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Macy's furloughs are a sign of COVID-19 troubles for big retailers

by Jack Stewart Mar 31, 2020
Analysts expect other department stores will follow suit this week.
While brick-and-mortar stores are closed, a lot of big retailers are trying to sell this season’s clothes at a discount online.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Food pantries struggle to provide during COVID-19

by Kristin Schwab Mar 31, 2020
As many Americans stock up on weeks of provisions, food pantries, food banks and soup kitchens are figuring out how to get hungry Americans the food they need.
Pantries are mobilizing to serve those who can't come to them: They’re posting social media callouts, hiring translators and renting vans for delivery.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Budapest Eskimos The Lushlife Project

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
