As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 31, 2020
End of a bleak financial quarter
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Given the virus, Macy’s is now furloughing most of its 125,000 employees. Amazon has fired the employee who organized a walk-out on Monday. Food pantries struggle with staffing and logistics.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Macy's furloughs are a sign of COVID-19 troubles for big retailers
Analysts expect other department stores will follow suit this week.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Food pantries struggle to provide during COVID-19
As many Americans stock up on weeks of provisions, food pantries, food banks and soup kitchens are figuring out how to get hungry Americans the food they need.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Get the latest
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.