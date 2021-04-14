New numbers on pandemic hardship

A closer look at what big banks are reporting about consumer behavior in their latest quarterly results

In JPMorgan Chase's report, "they are reporting that they're seeing actually pretty tepid loan demand," said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "And that while most of the first round of stimulus last year was saved, a lot more of the current rounds of stimulus are being used to pay down debt." In other words, people are fixing their balance sheets as we go into what is hopefully more recovery. And, because there's been so much relief spending, Coronado said, JPMorgan Chase is seeing both debit card spending normalize and spending to pay down existing debt.