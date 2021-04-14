The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
New numbers on pandemic hardship
Apr 14, 2021

New numbers on pandemic hardship

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute studied how much material hardship has increased during the pandemic and for whom. Also, what big banks' earnings reports have to say about consumer behavior. Plus, stockpiles of grounded airplanes parked in various deserts for the time being with air travel down. And, 50 years ago this week, "pingpong diplomacy" gave way to more economic engagement between the U.S. and China. 

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Food insecurity, payment trouble hit those who lost jobs during COVID, study finds

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 14, 2021
For many who lost jobs, relief payments and safety nets weren't enough to stave off the material hardship.
"About 1 in 3 adults reported food insecurity in 2020, 1 in 5 had trouble paying the rent or mortgage, and utility bills," Michael Karpman at the Urban Institute said of households that lost jobs.
oonal via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A closer look at what big banks are reporting about consumer behavior in their latest quarterly results

In JPMorgan Chase's report, "they are reporting that they're seeing actually pretty tepid loan demand," said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "And that while most of the first round of stimulus last year was saved, a lot more of the current rounds of stimulus are being used to pay down debt." In other words, people are fixing their balance sheets as we go into what is hopefully more recovery. And, because there's been so much relief spending, Coronado said, JPMorgan Chase is seeing both debit card spending normalize and spending to pay down existing debt.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Grounded planes find a temporary desert home during the pandemic

by Phil Latzman
Apr 14, 2021
Many jetliners are being stored in the aviation equivalent of long-term parking in the southwestern desert of the U.S.
The desert around Pinal Airpark helps preserve aircrafts' internal systems and protects the metallic surfaces from corrosive environments.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

50 years ago, a table tennis match between the U.S. and China helped restart economic relations for the two countries

Marketplace China correspondent Jennifer Pak has more from Shanghai.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Tu moi aussi? Urbs

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Bike prices still riding high due to supply chain backups
Bike prices still riding high due to supply chain backups
How surging anti-Asian violence is taking its toll on Asian-owned businesses
How surging anti-Asian violence is taking its toll on Asian-owned businesses
Inflation, after the pandemic, is going to change. Or is it?
Inflation, after the pandemic, is going to change. Or is it?
Fallout from pandemic job loss: Workplace lawsuits
COVID-19
Fallout from pandemic job loss: Workplace lawsuits