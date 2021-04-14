Between Phoenix and Tucson along Interstate 10 is a long stretch of glistening aluminum. What seems like a metal mirage in the middle of the Sonoran Desert is actually row after row of commercial jets stored at the Pinal Airpark.

Jim Petty is the airpark’s director. He said before the pandemic there were about 89 planes on site. But last year that number jumped to over 400.

“Most of it has to do with the virus,” Petty said.

While travel, tourism and airlines have struggled, Petty’s once-small airport has thrived as the industry had to cool its jets. “It really is a hard thing to say, because it hurts, but yeah it’s helped out the airpark quite a bit,” he said.

The cost of jet storage can range from a few hundred dollars a month to the five figures, including services and upkeep. And as it turns out, the desert of the southwestern United States makes for the perfect long-term parking lot.

“With its low humidity, very arid conditions, it’s very good for the aircraft,” said David Querio, president of Tucson-based Ascent Aviation Services, whose company looks after those grounded aircraft.

The desert helps preserve the aircraft’s internal systems and protects the metallic surfaces from corrosive environments.

Business has also been good for Querio.

“We do heavy maintenance, modifications, storage, paint, reclamation. It’s been a very robust year with the effect of COVID-19,” he said.

At the height of the pandemic, global air travel was down as much as 90%.

But Petty said that’s beginning to change as many of the jets have started moving off lots at his Pinal Airpark.

“I think this is going to be a very good indicator of hopeful future need in the aviation industry for flights,” he said.

Even when airlines are ready to move planes out of storage, there may be another issue to deal with: Finding people that know how to fly them. And now Petty said the industry is anticipating a possible shortage of pilots to get all those jets airborne again.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Can businesses deny you entry if you don’t have a vaccine passport? As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the economy begins reopening, some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination to enter their premises. The concept of a vaccine passport has raised ethical questions about data privacy and potential discrimination against the unvaccinated. However, legal experts say businesses have the right to deny entrance to those who can’t show proof. Give me a snapshot of the labor market in the U.S. U.S. job openings in February increased more than expected, according to the Labor Department. Also, the economy added over 900,000 jobs in March. For all of the good jobs news recently, there are still nearly 10 million people who are out of work, and more than 4 million of them have been unemployed for six months or longer. “So we still have a very long way to go until we get a full recovery,” said Elise Gould with the Economic Policy Institute. She said the industries that have the furthest to go are the ones you’d expect: “leisure and hospitality, accommodations, food services, restaurants” and the public sector, especially in education. What do I need to know about tax season this year? Glad you asked! We have a whole separate FAQ section on that. Some quick hits: The deadline has been extended from April 15 to May 17 for individuals. Also, millions of people received unemployment benefits in 2020 — up to $10,200 of which will now be tax-free for those with an adjusted gross income of less than $150,000. And, for those who filed before the American Rescue Plan passed, simply put, you do not need to file an amended return at the moment. Find answers to the rest of your questions here. Read More Collapse