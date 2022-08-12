The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Looking into the exuberance of stocks and the carefulness of bonds
Aug 12, 2022

Looking into the exuberance of stocks and the carefulness of bonds

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Christopher Low measures market activity with us. A wrinkle in the ongoing saga of gas prices: The price of crude is rising. The BBC looks in on how new COVID restrictions in the East have affected local lives as well as the global supply chain.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:35 AM PDT
7:29
2:38 AM PDT
6:54
7:45 AM PDT
1:50
Aug 11, 2022
20:18
Aug 11, 2022
27:13
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
As homelessness rises, some states make it illegal to sleep outside 
As homelessness rises, some states make it illegal to sleep outside 
How where you live impacts how much you pay at the pump
How where you live impacts how much you pay at the pump
Women don't wear bikinis to battle, and other things the gaming industry is learning
Marketplace Tech
Women don't wear bikinis to battle, and other things the gaming industry is learning
The tribal gaming industry is bouncing back after pandemic closures
The tribal gaming industry is bouncing back after pandemic closures