Local news, brought to you by your friendly neighborhood oil company
The oil giant Chevron recently launched a news website geared toward the population of the Permian Basin in Texas, complete with local stories about puppies laid side by side with stories about the company. We talk to Molly Taft, who writes for Gizmodo, about what this site says about journalism in the digital age. Plus, there's a new report out today from the Joint Economic Committee in Congress that delves into which people are most susceptible to being "unbanked" and "underbanked," and what kinds of problems that causes. And, Cineworld, the owner of the Regal chain of movie theaters in the U.S., has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Segments From this episode
There's a new website publishing news stories in Texas. It's run by Chevron.
Chevron has been upfront about producing the site, but there are concerns it may be the only source of news for some in the area.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant