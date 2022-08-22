Local news, brought to you by your friendly neighborhood oil company

The oil giant Chevron recently launched a news website geared toward the population of the Permian Basin in Texas, complete with local stories about puppies laid side by side with stories about the company. We talk to Molly Taft, who writes for Gizmodo, about what this site says about journalism in the digital age. Plus, there's a new report out today from the Joint Economic Committee in Congress that delves into which people are most susceptible to being "unbanked" and "underbanked," and what kinds of problems that causes. And, Cineworld, the owner of the Regal chain of movie theaters in the U.S., has filed for bankruptcy protection.