Oct 21, 2020
How to maintain a live performance career when venues are limited
Even when places like bars are open, they're at limited capacity. Plus, how electric vehicle maker Tesla has been able to keep car deliveries up during COVID-19. And Netflix sign-ups are slowing after a pandemic boost earlier in the year.
Segments From this episode
Analysts say Tesla has been delivering, despite the pandemic
Quarterly earnings may also reflect how important China has been as a market for the company's electric vehicles.
Netflix third-quarter subscriber growth misses forecasts
For many companies, adding 2 million new customers in a quarter would be good news. Not for Netflix. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Musicians adapt with live tours still canceled
The bars where lots of bands played have limited capacity, if they’re open at all.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director