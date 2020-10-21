Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

How to maintain a live performance career when venues are limited
Oct 21, 2020

How to maintain a live performance career when venues are limited

Even when places like bars are open, they're at limited capacity. Plus, how electric vehicle maker Tesla has been able to keep car deliveries up during COVID-19. And Netflix sign-ups are slowing after a pandemic boost earlier in the year.

COVID-19

Analysts say Tesla has been delivering, despite the pandemic

by Samantha Fields
Oct 21, 2020
Quarterly earnings may also reflect how important China has been as a market for the company's electric vehicles.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Netflix third-quarter subscriber growth misses forecasts

For many companies, adding 2 million new customers in a quarter would be good news. Not for Netflix. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

Musicians adapt with live tours still canceled

by Jasmine Garsd
Oct 21, 2020
The bars where lots of bands played have limited capacity, if they’re open at all.
A still from René Kladzyk's music video for her song "True Romantic," released in August.
Ralph Diaz
Music from the episode

Sneakin' on Out Jake Reed

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
