Lessons learned from the power outages in Texas
Dec 28, 2021

Lessons learned from the power outages in Texas

Also today: A surge of omicron cases has led Apple to close all of its stores in New York City. 

Segments From this episode

What we get wrong about the energy grid

by Andy Uhler and Erika Soderstrom
Dec 28, 2021
We should focus on changing demand for electric power when planning for the future.
During a period of extreme cold in February, people took shelter at a store in Houston that was transformed into a warming station. The drop in temperature caused a widespread and prolonged power outage.
Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

