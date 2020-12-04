Dec 4, 2020
A hiring drop-off in November
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Just 245,000 more people were added onto payrolls last month. Plus, post-election fundraising from the Trump campaign and how that money might be spent. And, new numbers on the burnout experienced by working mothers during the pandemic.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
U.S. hiring in November misses forecasts
It's down a lot from the hiring we saw in October. And the reason for that is clear: COVID resurgence. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, says it's particularly evident when you compare goods-producing industries and service industries. The former saw "solid growth," Low said, while the latter has seen a "real slowdown." Low also says the entire reason we saw a slight drop in the unemployment rate is because of how many people stopped looking for work altogether.
Trump and the RNC have raised more than $200 million amid unsupported claims of election fraud. What will that money actually be used for?
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Pandemic burnout takes a toll on women working, caring for kids and more
The CDC says two out of every three caregivers are women, who support not only children but also adults with chronic illnesses.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Flaunt your Liquid Assets.
Donate $60 to get our new mug as a
thank-you gift!