Jobs came back with a vengeance in March

What's behind the massive jobs gain for March?

Even after adjusting for the rebound from February's bad weather the jobs gains for the U.S. economy are huge, said Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. "It's huge because employers are growing in confidence that we're finally putting the pandemic behind us," Low said. "We have big gains in business services, in education and health care. It's really widespread." Low also added that the data shows employers are replacing temporary positions with permanent ones.