Apr 2, 2021
Jobs came back with a vengeance in March
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The U.S. economy beat expectations and added 916,000 jobs in March. Plus, the pandemic downturn has had a disproportionate effect on women, and in particular mothers with young kids, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. And, with Broadway looking forward to reopening, how actors have coped with a year offstage.
Segments From this episode
What's behind the massive jobs gain for March?
Even after adjusting for the rebound from February's bad weather the jobs gains for the U.S. economy are huge, said Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. "It's huge because employers are growing in confidence that we're finally putting the pandemic behind us," Low said. "We have big gains in business services, in education and health care. It's really widespread." Low also added that the data shows employers are replacing temporary positions with permanent ones.
A year into COVID, child care issues still affect mothers' employment
The Brookings Institution says those mothers, especially Black and Latinx women, are still struggling to regain jobs.
For Broadway performers, a year of pandemic unemployment and reflection
As Broadway eyes reopening, a performer reflects on a year offstage.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director