It’s use-it-or-lose-it time for your FSA dollars
Dec 26, 2023

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
If you have a flexible spending account through your health insurance, you have just a few days left to use up unspent money.

Segments From this episode

Angola is leaving OPEC. What does that mean for the cartel?

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 26, 2023
The split was Angola’s idea. What does it mean for OPEC — the group of oil-producing developing nations — and for the country?
Angola's oil production has been roughly halved since the early 2000s. Above, an oil production storage and offloading vessel off the coast of Angola.
Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images
All kinds of products and services are eyeing the money you have left in your FSA

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 26, 2023
Instead of losing it at the end of the year, with a letter of medical necessity — which a new service will help you get — you can spend it on nonalcoholic beverages, gym memberships, even meal kit delivery.
Companies like TrueMed are working to expand what health products are FSA-eligible, including herbal supplements and other non-pharmaceutical medicine.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

