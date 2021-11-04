It’s tapering time for the Fed
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Diane Swonk offers up some insight for our discussion about the markets. Airbnb is set to announce its earnings, and it's also trying to make efforts to get on the good side of communities. We take a closer look at how the cap and trade system deals with carbon emissions.
Segments From this episode
Federal Reserve to cut back on economic stimulus
Karen Petrou of Federal Financial Analytics helps explain what tapering looks like for the Fed.
How does a cap and trade system for carbon emissions work?
It's a market-focused alternative to carbon taxes.
Airbnb takes a more conciliatory approach to communities
Where once the company fought regulations, now its pre-empting them with its own policies designed to curb bad behavior by renters.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director