ABOUT SHOW
It’s not just chicken wings
Jun 29, 2021

Food shortages in the U.S. are running deeper right now. At least nine fast-food chains and restaurants surveyed by Reuters acknowledged some of their locations are dealing with shortages of key ingredients and products, as firms deal with end-of-lockdown distortions in supply chains. Plus, Facebook escapes one big antitrust lawsuit ... for now. And, a new season of "Million Bazillion," Marketplace's podcast about money for kids and their families, and this week's episode — all about taxes.

Segments From this episode

Facebook antitrust ruling lends strength to the idea that dealing with Facebook could require new competition laws

"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood reports.
Some restaurant chains deal with supply shortages by trying to pivot

by Andy Uhler
Jun 29, 2021
If chicken wings are hard to find, maybe offer thighs?
The chain Wingstop just launched a brand focused on another part of the bird, calling itself "Thighstop."
Scott Olson/Getty Images
When to start talking to kids about taxes

There's a new season of "Million Bazillion," Marketplace's podcast about money for kids and their families. The latest episode out now is about when to start talking about the cut we give to the government: taxes. "Million Bazillion" host Jed Kim has more.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
