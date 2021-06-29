Food shortages in the U.S. are running deeper right now. At least nine fast-food chains and restaurants surveyed by Reuters acknowledged some of their locations are dealing with shortages of key ingredients and products, as firms deal with end-of-lockdown distortions in supply chains. Plus, Facebook escapes one big antitrust lawsuit ... for now. And, a new season of "Million Bazillion," Marketplace's podcast about money for kids and their families, and this week's episode — all about taxes.