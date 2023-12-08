Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism
It’s hard to survive the 2023 housing market
Dec 8, 2023

It’s hard to survive the 2023 housing market

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
This year has been particularly brutal for prospective homebuyers. But first, let's unpack this morning's jobs report.

Segments From this episode

A labor market in a healthy place

by David Brancaccio
There’s news this morning that the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.7%. The data also shows just under 200,000 more people were in payrolls in November compared to October. With these reports in hand, we check in with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial.
Listen Now
A DHL strike just in time for the holiday shipping boom

by Nova Safo

It is the especially busy time of year for package delivery companies. But international shipper DHL has a strike on its hands at one of its hub airports in the U.S. The Teamsters union is also warning it could strike at two UPS hubs.

Listen Now
With high prices and interest rates, homebuyers feel the pressure

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 8, 2023
Realty firm Redfin said homes are less affordable than at any time since they started tallying the numbers 11 years ago.
Someone with median income would need to spend more than 40% of their monthly wages to afford the median home this year, a new report by Redfin shows
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Taking a bite out of Korean corn dogs

by Leanna Byrne

You’ve heard of “Squid Game” and K-Pop. Now, the latest manifestation of the international Korean cultural wave is the K-dog. Bunsik, a Korean chain that sells Korean corn dogs, is expanding across Britain right now We dig in.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

