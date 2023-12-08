It’s hard to survive the 2023 housing market
This year has been particularly brutal for prospective homebuyers. But first, let's unpack this morning's jobs report.
Segments From this episode
A labor market in a healthy place
There’s news this morning that the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.7%. The data also shows just under 200,000 more people were in payrolls in November compared to October. With these reports in hand, we check in with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial.
A DHL strike just in time for the holiday shipping boom
It is the especially busy time of year for package delivery companies. But international shipper DHL has a strike on its hands at one of its hub airports in the U.S. The Teamsters union is also warning it could strike at two UPS hubs.
With high prices and interest rates, homebuyers feel the pressure
Realty firm Redfin said homes are less affordable than at any time since they started tallying the numbers 11 years ago.
Taking a bite out of Korean corn dogs
You’ve heard of “Squid Game” and K-Pop. Now, the latest manifestation of the international Korean cultural wave is the K-dog. Bunsik, a Korean chain that sells Korean corn dogs, is expanding across Britain right now We dig in.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC