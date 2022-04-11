Is Europe inching closer to a ban on Russian oil?
Though the prospect of Europe banning Russian oil seems far away, the executive office of the European Union is drafting proposals for an embargo to be part of the next wave of sanctions on Russia. Back in the U.S., a survey finds that even though workers are in an age of growing empowerment, it doesn't mean they are any less stressed. The BBC reports on Mexico's president's easily winning a recall vote.
