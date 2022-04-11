Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Is Europe inching closer to a ban on Russian oil?
Apr 11, 2022

Is Europe inching closer to a ban on Russian oil?

Though the prospect of Europe banning Russian oil seems far away, the executive office of the European Union is drafting proposals for an embargo to be part of the next wave of sanctions on Russia. Back in the U.S., a survey finds that even though workers are in an age of growing empowerment, it doesn't mean they are any less stressed. The BBC reports on Mexico's president's easily winning a recall vote.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

