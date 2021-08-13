Is China having its #MeToo moment?
Also in today's show: According to U.S. Census data, many people are spending their money from the child tax credit on the basics, like food and clothing. Then, we take a peek into how Black geek culture could be a wellspring of business possibilities.
Segments From this episode
Chinese celebrity Kris Wu's online presence erased following rape allegations
Wu's descent is one of several high-profile incidents of sexual misconduct. China's corporate world has been rocked as well.
Necessities top child tax credit spending
Payments to households with children have been made for the second month after a first round that cost $15 billion.
Black geek culture represents a big business opportunity
Black fans of comics and anime haven't always been welcome in geek culture. This could be a moment of change.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director