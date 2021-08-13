Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Is China having its #MeToo moment?
Aug 13, 2021

Also in today's show: According to U.S. Census data, many people are spending their money from the child tax credit on the basics, like food and clothing. Then, we take a peek into how Black geek culture could be a wellspring of business possibilities.

Chinese celebrity Kris Wu's online presence erased following rape allegations

Wu's descent is one of several high-profile incidents of sexual misconduct. China's corporate world has been rocked as well.
Necessities top child tax credit spending

by Amanda Peacher
Aug 13, 2021
Payments to households with children have been made for the second month after a first round that cost $15 billion.
Most parents who received a child tax credit used it on necessities, like groceries, utilities or school supplies.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Black geek culture represents a big business opportunity

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 13, 2021
Black fans of comics and anime haven't always been welcome in geek culture. This could be a moment of change.
A fan cosplays as Black Panther from the Marvel Universe during the 2018 New York Comic-Con at Javits Center on October 7, 2018 in New York City.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
