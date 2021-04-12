The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Check to see if the IRS owes you … for 2017 tax returns
Apr 12, 2021

The IRS says $1.3 billion in tax refunds is unclaimed — from 2017. Plus, President Biden is set to meet with more than a dozen chief executives from automakers and technology companies over the global chip shortage. And, Toms Shoes is changing its business model, moving away from donating footwear and instead focusing on giving away profits.

Segments From this episode

Biden to meet with corporate leaders over global chip shortage today

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
IRS says $1.3 billion in tax refunds is unclaimed — from 2017

by Samantha Fields
Apr 12, 2021
People have until May 17 to file their 2017 taxes and request their refunds.
More than 1 million people a year fail to claim the refunds they are owed, according to a tax expert.
masterSergeant via Getty Images
How helpful is the sell 1, donate 1 business model?

by Marielle Segarra
Apr 12, 2021
To have the greatest effect, in many cases, it’s better to donate money than a specific item.
A pair of Toms shoes. A child may need shoes, but what if other needs are more pressing?
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Oceana
Music from the episode

Look Both Ways! Birocratic, Flamingosis

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
