Apr 12, 2021
Check to see if the IRS owes you … for 2017 tax returns
The IRS says $1.3 billion in tax refunds is unclaimed — from 2017. Plus, President Biden is set to meet with more than a dozen chief executives from automakers and technology companies over the global chip shortage. And, Toms Shoes is changing its business model, moving away from donating footwear and instead focusing on giving away profits.
Biden to meet with corporate leaders over global chip shortage today
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
IRS says $1.3 billion in tax refunds is unclaimed — from 2017
People have until May 17 to file their 2017 taxes and request their refunds.
How helpful is the sell 1, donate 1 business model?
To have the greatest effect, in many cases, it’s better to donate money than a specific item.
