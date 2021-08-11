Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Infrastructure bill’s rail money could be on track to boost northeast Gateway program
Aug 11, 2021

Infrastructure bill’s rail money could be on track to boost northeast Gateway program

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Susan Schmidt talks about inflation with us. COVID has forced dating apps to adjust. And, there are more vacation rentals available in Hawaii, which seems great for tourists and revenue, not so great for local residents.

Segments From this episode

Northeast would see lion's share of new rail funding

by Matt Levin
Aug 11, 2021
The bill includes a fresh $66 billion for passenger and freight rail, the biggest investment the federal government has made in railroads since Amtrak was founded in 1971.
Amtrak, a favorite mode of transportation for President Joe Biden, will see a massive bump in funding thanks to the infrastructure bill.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

COVID changes prompt dating apps to adapt

by Caroline Champlin
Aug 11, 2021
As the number of new users has flattened, dating app companies are creating game-like scenarios and events to keep people engaged while they look for potential partners.
The dating application Bumble. Dating apps have had to adapt to COVID changes.
ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More vacation rentals in Hawaii mean needed revenue and upset neighbors

by Casey Harlow
Aug 11, 2021
Some locals are upset with tourists causing disruptions in normally quiet neighborhoods.
Houses in Oahu, Honolulu, Hawaii are seen in June 2010. Though vacation home rentals are a boost to Hawaii's economy, they've also upset some area residents.
Patrick Baz/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Facing staff shortages, schools offer thousands in bonuses and retention incentives
Facing staff shortages, schools offer thousands in bonuses and retention incentives
Does owning a home turn us into worse people?
Does owning a home turn us into worse people?
Ready to tie the knot? Consider 2023
Ready to tie the knot? Consider 2023
The climate crisis is here. Are insurance companies keeping up?
A Warmer World
The climate crisis is here. Are insurance companies keeping up?