Inflation rose 6.2% in a year. That hasn’t happened since the ’90s.
Nov 10, 2021

Inflation rose 6.2% in a year. That hasn't happened since the '90s.

Also today: We hear some more insight on inflation from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who talked with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal earlier in the week. Sticking with the theme of rising prices, we look into how people are swapping out what they buy in the grocery store as a result. There's also been a rise in foreclosures, and it doesn't seem like it'll slow down. 

What's happening with home foreclosures?

by Justin Ho
Nov 10, 2021
Now that the federal moratorium on foreclosures has been lifted, foreclosures are on the rise, but many are for properties that were already abandoned or vacant.
Foreclosures have been on the rise.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Are in-store grocery chain brands having a moment?

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 10, 2021
With inflation concerns, consumers are looking for bargains at the store. Currently, in-store meat brands are seeing a surge in consumer interest.
Consumers are paying more attention to in-store brands due to inflation.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

