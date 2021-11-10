Inflation rose 6.2% in a year. That hasn’t happened since the ’90s.
Also today: We hear some more insight on inflation from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who talked with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal earlier in the week. Sticking with the theme of rising prices, we look into how people are swapping out what they buy in the grocery store as a result. There's also been a rise in foreclosures, and it doesn't seem like it'll slow down.
What's happening with home foreclosures?
Now that the federal moratorium on foreclosures has been lifted, foreclosures are on the rise, but many are for properties that were already abandoned or vacant.
Are in-store grocery chain brands having a moment?
With inflation concerns, consumers are looking for bargains at the store. Currently, in-store meat brands are seeing a surge in consumer interest.
