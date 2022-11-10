How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Inflation cools down, ever so slightly
Nov 10, 2022

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Is this a sign that the higher interest rates are working? We discuss with Diane Swonk of KPMG. Then, we have more on the aftermath of the fallen Binance-FTX deal. Seasonal hiring has appeared to slow down this year. Also, slavery as a form of criminal punishment was a thing in several states until voters closed a legal loophole.

Segments From this episode

4 states just voted to close a loophole that allowed slavery as punishment for a crime

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 10, 2022
But that might not change the way prisons use inmates as labor.
There were still a few states that utilized slavery and indentured servitude as punishment for crimes.
Getty Images
Seasonal job hiring has slowed, but when employers do make offers, they make them fast

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 10, 2022
Retailers seem to be holding off on hiring compared to previous years, but when they do offer jobs, they want people in the door fast.
So far, seasonal hiring appears to be down this year.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

