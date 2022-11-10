Inflation cools down, ever so slightly
Is this a sign that the higher interest rates are working? We discuss with Diane Swonk of KPMG. Then, we have more on the aftermath of the fallen Binance-FTX deal. Seasonal hiring has appeared to slow down this year. Also, slavery as a form of criminal punishment was a thing in several states until voters closed a legal loophole.
4 states just voted to close a loophole that allowed slavery as punishment for a crime
But that might not change the way prisons use inmates as labor.
Seasonal job hiring has slowed, but when employers do make offers, they make them fast
Retailers seem to be holding off on hiring compared to previous years, but when they do offer jobs, they want people in the door fast.
