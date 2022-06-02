Inflation concerns have now become retirement concerns
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A quarter of Americans said they will need to delay retirement because of rising costs, according to a new survey from BMO Harris Bank and Ipsos. Also, in such a volatile market, people are saving much less. There's been a surge in demand for robot assistance from businesses. For today's Economic Pulse, we explore the concept of a central digital bank currency for the Fed, and why it might not be a good thing.
Segments From this episode
With workers scarce, some industries are turning to robots
The pandemic accelerated automation purchases, according to an industry group, especially in agriculture, construction and fast food.
The argument against the Fed creating a central bank digital currency
“It's hard to find a clear reason to have [a CBDC], and, in fact, there are a lot of reasons not to,” says the Roosevelt Institute’s Chris Hughes.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer