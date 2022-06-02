Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Inflation concerns have now become retirement concerns
Jun 2, 2022

A quarter of Americans said they will need to delay retirement because of rising costs, according to a new survey from BMO Harris Bank and Ipsos. Also, in such a volatile market, people are saving much less. There's been a surge in demand for robot assistance from businesses. For today's Economic Pulse, we explore the concept of a central digital bank currency for the Fed, and why it might not be a good thing.

Segments From this episode

With workers scarce, some industries are turning to robots

by Savannah Maher
Jun 2, 2022
The pandemic accelerated automation purchases, according to an industry group, especially in agriculture, construction and fast food.
A fully automated fast food restaurant in San Francisco in 2015. Industries like fast food and construction increasingly rely on automation.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The argument against the Fed creating a central bank digital currency

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Rose Conlon
Jun 2, 2022
“It's hard to find a clear reason to have [a CBDC], and, in fact, there are a lot of reasons not to,” says the Roosevelt Institute’s Chris Hughes.
"It's hard to find a clear reason to have [a CBDC], and, in fact, there are a lot of reasons not to," said the Roosevelt Institute's Chris Hughes.
Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

