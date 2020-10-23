Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What it’s like eating inside restaurants again
Oct 23, 2020

What it’s like eating inside restaurants again

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, questions about the pandemic economy and pandemic relief in Thursday night's presidential debate. And, Mexico has reached a deal to provide water it owes to the United States, despite widespread protests by Mexican farmers.

Segments From this episode

Mexico reaches deal to settle its water debts with the U.S., despite protest from farmers

The BBC's Emily Horler reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Colder weather is driving diners indoors. But not that many can safely fit.

by Jasmine Garsd
Oct 23, 2020
It’s been about three weeks since New York City restaurants got approval to serve diners indoors, but only at 25% capacity.
A waiter delivers food to a table at Chelsea Square Restaurant as New York City restaurants open for limited capacity indoor dining on Oct. 1, 2020.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Metis Guts

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
More companies are starting emergency savings programs for employees
More companies are starting emergency savings programs for employees
What would delayed election results mean for the economy?
Elections 2020
What would delayed election results mean for the economy?
Financial infidelity
This Is Uncomfortable
Financial infidelity
Customers want it now, and some apps are catering to those desires
COVID-19
Customers want it now, and some apps are catering to those desires