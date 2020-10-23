Oct 23, 2020
What it’s like eating inside restaurants again
Plus, questions about the pandemic economy and pandemic relief in Thursday night's presidential debate. And, Mexico has reached a deal to provide water it owes to the United States, despite widespread protests by Mexican farmers.
Segments From this episode
Mexico reaches deal to settle its water debts with the U.S., despite protest from farmers
The BBC's Emily Horler reports.
Colder weather is driving diners indoors. But not that many can safely fit.
It’s been about three weeks since New York City restaurants got approval to serve diners indoors, but only at 25% capacity.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director