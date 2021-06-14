Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

In some states, it’s the 1st week without an extra $300 in jobless benefits
Jun 14, 2021

In some states, it’s the 1st week without an extra $300 in jobless benefits

The benefits expired in Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri on Saturday. Will this drive more applicants to jobs that have remained unfilled? We speak with a couple of economists who explain how it's more complicated than that. Plus, in a closely watched case, a federal judge has ruled that a health care company can order its employees to get COVID vaccinations. And, changing rules for tax-protected retirement accounts.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
