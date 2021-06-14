Jun 14, 2021
In some states, it’s the 1st week without an extra $300 in jobless benefits
The benefits expired in Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri on Saturday. Will this drive more applicants to jobs that have remained unfilled? We speak with a couple of economists who explain how it's more complicated than that. Plus, in a closely watched case, a federal judge has ruled that a health care company can order its employees to get COVID vaccinations. And, changing rules for tax-protected retirement accounts.
Segments From this episode
Federal judge rules that Texas hospital system can require workers to get COVID vaccines.
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
