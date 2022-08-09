The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How funding to address climate change can also help vulnerable communities
Aug 9, 2022

How funding to address climate change can also help vulnerable communities

Some of the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act put a focus on how climate change can affect at-risk communities – specifically, environmental inequity. Also, while we might be done with supply chain problems, it appears those problems aren't done with us.

More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 9, 2022
Three factors that could cause big supply chain problems down the road.
In an aerial view, shipping containers sit idle at the Port of Oakland.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Inflation Reduction Act's climate change funding takes aim at environmental inequity

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 9, 2022
The bill, which has passed in the Senate and is up for a vote in the House this week, would allocate tens of billions to communities which suffer disproportionately from the effects of climate change.
Climate change is making heat waves more frequent and hotter with large swathes of the U.S. currently under excessive heat warnings.
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Alexa, meet Roomba: Amazon buys robotic vacuum maker iRobot for $1.7 billion
Senate Democrats passed their spending bill. What didn't make the final cut?
American workers are becoming less productive. Blame the pandemic.
Why does the crypto industry keep getting hacked?
