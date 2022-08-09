How funding to address climate change can also help vulnerable communities
Some of the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act put a focus on how climate change can affect at-risk communities – specifically, environmental inequity. Also, while we might be done with supply chain problems, it appears those problems aren't done with us.
Segments From this episode
More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon
Three factors that could cause big supply chain problems down the road.
Inflation Reduction Act's climate change funding takes aim at environmental inequity
The bill, which has passed in the Senate and is up for a vote in the House this week, would allocate tens of billions to communities which suffer disproportionately from the effects of climate change.
