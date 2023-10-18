Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

How behind-the-scenes workers are weathering the actors strike
Oct 18, 2023

How behind-the-scenes workers are weathering the actors strike

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Set builders, costume designers, makeup artists and more are having to get creative to pay the bills. Also: What's in store for Lululemon as it joins the S&P 500?

Segments From this episode

Lululemon is the latest to join the S&P 500 — and gain access to billions in investment

by Justin Ho
Oct 18, 2023
But it comes with strings attached.
Athleisure brand Lululemon Athletica will join the S&P 500, replacing video game company Activision Blizzard.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Israel-Hamas War

Israel-Hamas War's human cost is primary, but geopolitical risk to economy persists

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 18, 2023
If the conflict widens to include direct confrontation with other nations in the Middle East, the economic shockwaves could be significant.
"The geopolitical pot is just boiling," said Bernard Baumohl at The Economic Outlook Group. Above, a man walks through debris in Gaza City on Oct. 11.
Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
How below-the-line workers are surviving the Hollywood strikes

by Robert Garrova
Oct 18, 2023
As actors continue to picket for a better contract, some Hollywood workers are forced to make tough decisions.
Thousands of Hollywood strikers marched from Netflix to the Paramount lot where SAG-AFTRA held a special rally.
Robert Garrova
Music from the episode

Under The Castles Box Set Authentic

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

