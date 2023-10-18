How behind-the-scenes workers are weathering the actors strike
Set builders, costume designers, makeup artists and more are having to get creative to pay the bills. Also: What's in store for Lululemon as it joins the S&P 500?
Segments From this episode
Lululemon is the latest to join the S&P 500 — and gain access to billions in investment
But it comes with strings attached.
Israel-Hamas War's human cost is primary, but geopolitical risk to economy persists
If the conflict widens to include direct confrontation with other nations in the Middle East, the economic shockwaves could be significant.
How below-the-line workers are surviving the Hollywood strikes
As actors continue to picket for a better contract, some Hollywood workers are forced to make tough decisions.
