Sep 22, 2020
Voting is already difficult enough for people who are homeless
The pandemic makes it that much harder. Plus, whether recent stock market gains can be attributed to faith in a COVID-19 vaccine, a preview of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's week in Washington, an update on political fundraising and details on…
Segments From this episode
Can recent stock market gains be attributed to faith in a COVID-19 vaccine?
Or are other economic indicators more responsible? Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden and Rygel, has more.
On Capitol Hill this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to call on Congress for more COVID-19 relief spending
Karen Petrou, managing partner of the Washington-based economic consulting firm Federal Financial Analytics, has more.
Elon Musk says Tesla's new batteries won't reach high-volume production until 2022
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab reports.
Supreme Court battle reignites fundraising by Democrats and Republicans
Some campaign fundraising websites saw a spike in donations after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
COVID-19 makes a difficult voting process for people who are homeless even harder
The pandemic has limited access to information about how to vote and what the issues are.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director