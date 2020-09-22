Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Voting is already difficult enough for people who are homeless
Sep 22, 2020

Voting is already difficult enough for people who are homeless

The pandemic makes it that much harder. Plus, whether recent stock market gains can be attributed to faith in a COVID-19 vaccine, a preview of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's week in Washington, an update on political fundraising and details on…

Segments From this episode

Can recent stock market gains be attributed to faith in a COVID-19 vaccine?

Or are other economic indicators more responsible? Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden and Rygel, has more.
On Capitol Hill this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to call on Congress for more COVID-19 relief spending

Karen Petrou, managing partner of the Washington-based economic consulting firm Federal Financial Analytics, has more.
Elon Musk says Tesla's new batteries won't reach high-volume production until 2022

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab reports.
Elections 2020

Supreme Court battle reignites fundraising by Democrats and Republicans

by Justin Ho
Sep 22, 2020
Some campaign fundraising websites saw a spike in donations after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Volunteers work a phone bank for Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Democratic fundraising site ActBlue saw a surge in donations over the weekend after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death.
Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images
Elections 2020

COVID-19 makes a difficult voting process for people who are homeless even harder

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 22, 2020
The pandemic has limited access to information about how to vote and what the issues are.
People can use the address of a family member, a homeless service provider or even their physical location on the street to register, though it’s difficult to get voter information or mail-in ballots this way.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
There are big variations in the state-by-state unemployment picture
Unemployment 2020
There are big variations in the state-by-state unemployment picture
Meat prices are down, with surpluses lingering
COVID-19
Meat prices are down, with surpluses lingering

California's unemployment system has serious issues. It's not alone.
